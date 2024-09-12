International

Lao leader meets with former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers

General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith met with former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers, experts, alumni in Laos and young representatives from both Vietnam and Laos in Hanoi on September 11.

Vietnamese and Lao leaders at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and State President To Lam, and high-ranking Party and State leaders of Vietnam and Laos also attended the get-together.

The Lao leader expressed his emotion for the immense contributions and sacrifices made by Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos, affirming that many battlefields in Laos bear the indelible marks of both Lao and Vietnamese soldiers.

He underscored the need for the people of both countries, particularly the younger generation, to deeply understand and cherish the special relationship between Vietnam and Laos. He described this bond as a common invaluable asset that must be continually cultivated to blossom into a great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, countries, and people.

Maj. Gen. Huynh Duc Huong, representing the Liaison Board for Vietnamese Volunteer Soldiers and Experts in Laos, echoed the Lao leader's sentiments. He expressed pride in the significant achievements made by the two Parties, States and people, and delight in the deepening solidarity between Vietnam and Laos across all areas.

Maj. Gen.Huynh Duc Huong affirmed that the former Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Laos remain fully committed to the cause of national building and safeguarding in both nations. They are also dedicated to preserving and fostering the Vietnam-Laos relationship.

VNA

