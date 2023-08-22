Lao Consul General in HCMC awarded friendship insignia

Lao Consul General in HCMC Phimpha Keomixay on August 22 was awarded an insignia “For peace and friendship among nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

The award aims to honor her contributions to the cause of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) Do Viet Ha said that the Consul General has actively strengthened the traditional solidarity, friendship, and cooperation between the Vietnamese people in general and the city's residents in particular and the Lao people with various practical and effective activities in different areas, including economy-trade, cultural-sport exchanges, health, and education, among others.

He expressed his hope that the diplomat will continue to carry out more activities to further intensify the sound relationship between HCMC's people in particular and the Vietnamese people in general, and the Lao people.

Expressing her honor to receive the insignia, Phimpha Keomixay thanked the city’s leaders, departments, sectors, and HUFO for their close cooperation, coordination, and assistance.

The Consul General affirmed that in any position, she will always do her utmost to reinforce and develop the fine friendship and close attachment between the Lao people and their Vietnamese counterparts, including those in HCMC.