Landslides causes dangerous deep hole on coastal defense route in Ha Tinh

Landslides following heavy rains occurred on sections of a coastal defense route connecting Cam Linh Commune in Cam Xuyen District and Ky Suyen Commune in Ky Anh District road of Ha Tinh Province on October 22.

The landslide created a dangerous 2-3 meter-deep hole with a width of 3-4 meters, threatening people's lives and the safety of vehicles on the road.

A mass of roots, earth, and rocks slid down from the mountain blocking sections on the route.

The local authorities issued a landslide warning and informed the regional road management unit to clean up and remove the debris.

Images of landslides on sections of a coastal defense route: