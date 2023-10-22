SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Landslides causes dangerous deep hole on coastal defense route in Ha Tinh

SGGPO
Landslides following heavy rains occurred on sections of a coastal defense route connecting Cam Linh Commune in Cam Xuyen District and Ky Suyen Commune in Ky Anh District road of Ha Tinh Province on October 22.
The landslide created a dangerous 2-3 meter-deep hole with a width of 3-4 meters, threatening people's lives and the safety of vehicles on the road.

A mass of roots, earth, and rocks slid down from the mountain blocking sections on the route.

The local authorities issued a landslide warning and informed the regional road management unit to clean up and remove the debris.

Images of landslides on sections of a coastal defense route:
Landslides cause dangerous deep hole on the coastal defense route in Ha Tinh. (Photo: SGGP) ảnh 3

Landslides cause dangerous deep hole on the coastal defense route in Ha Tinh. (Photo: SGGP)
By Duong Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh

