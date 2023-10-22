Landslides causes dangerous deep hole on coastal defense route in Ha Tinh

The landslide created a dangerous 2-3 meter-deep hole with a width of 3-4 meters, threatening people's lives and the safety of vehicles on the road.
A mass of roots, earth, and rocks slid down from the mountain blocking sections on the route.
The local authorities issued a landslide warning and informed the regional road management unit to clean up and remove the debris.
Images of landslides on sections of a coastal defense route:
Landslides cause dangerous deep hole on the coastal defense route in Ha Tinh. (Photo: SGGP)