Lam Dong to build resettlement project for two expressways through Bao Loc City

The Lam Dong Provincial People’s Committee yesterday assigned Bao Loc City to build a resettlement area for the Tan Phu – Bao Loc and Bao Loc – Lien Khuong expressways throughout the city.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2025.

The Bao Loc City People’s Committee reported that a 30,210 square meter plot has been allocated in Loc Son Ward, including 8,146 square meters of residential land divided into three zones with a total of 88 lots, which will be used to resettle households whose homes and land are affected by land clearance, as well as to build other related infrastructure.

The project has a total investment of VND15 billion (US$579,955). However, current resettlement projects for constructing expressways in Bao Loc City have been facing zoning and planning obstacles.

Previously, in 2023, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Council approved a plan to develop a resettlement project for the two expressways in Loc Phat Ward, covering 235,237 square meters. However, this area is currently listed as a site for bauxite mining under Decision No. 866/QD-TTg dated July 18, 2023, by the Prime Minister, so the project has been suspended.

