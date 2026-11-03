Lam Dong tackles landslides on Prenn Pass, National Highway 28

Authorities in Lam Dong Province were working urgently on November 3 to repair landslide damage along key national roads in the province.

On Prenn Pass, part of National Highway 20 in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward, authorities have cordoned off two of the four lanes over a stretch of approximately 200 meters to carry out repairs following a landslide at Km 225+250.

Three excavators were operating on the steep hillside, digging and lowering the unstable cut slope in the landslide area. Excavated soil and rocks were moved down onto the road before being cleared and transported away from the site.

Authorities barricade two traffic lanes to address landslide damage. (Photo: SGGP)

At the same location, construction workers also cut down pine trees at risk of falling to create space for work and reduce the load on a massive volume of earth and rocks on the uphill slope, which rises tens of meters above the road.

According to the Department of Construction of Lam Dong Province, the affected cut slope is approximately 20-25 meters high and 120 meters long. The geological structure, consisting of mixed soil and isolated rock formations, has become unstable, with landslides occurring during rainfall.

In September, the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee declared a natural disaster emergency on Prenn Pass in Xuan Huong-Da Lat Ward following prolonged heavy rainfall in August and September, which triggered repeated soil and rock slides at multiple locations.

Excavators are operating on the steep hillside, digging and lowering the unstable cut slope in the landslide area. (Photo: SGGP)

Meanwhile, on National Highway 28 in Phuc Tho Lam Ha Commune, the Lam Dong Department of Construction has proposed that the Lam Dong Provincial People's Committee declare a natural disaster emergency in an area affected by landslides and road subsidence, which pose a risk of cutting off traffic.

At the site, cracks and subsidence showed signs of worsening compared with previous days. To ensure safety and expedite repair work, authorities have installed barriers and banned all vehicles from passing through the affected section.

According to the Lam Dong Department of Construction, given the continuing complex weather conditions and the unstable state of the landslide-prone area, declaring a natural disaster emergency is necessary to facilitate repairs, address the damage, and ensure both immediate and long-term road safety.

Authorities set up advance warning signs to guide commuters. (Photo: SGGP)

National Highway 28 section passing through Phuc Tho Lam Ha Commune experiences continued subsidence.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh