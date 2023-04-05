Labor, vocational training contributes to VN-Cambodia cooperation: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha highlilghted the importance of cooperation in labour and vocational training between Vietnam and Cambodia, during his reception for Cambodian Minister of Labour and Vocational Training Ith Samheng in Hanoi.

The Vietnamese Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs and the Cambodian Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training have coordinated effectively to realise their memorandum of understanding on labor cooperation during the 2017-2022 period, Ha said.

Such cooperation activities have contributed to improving the efficiency of the management of Cambodian laborers in Vietnam and vice versa, according to the official.

He described collaboration in personnel development and vocational training as an effective method to further preserve and promote good values of the close friendship between the two States and peoples.

Ha expressed his belief that the cooperation between the two ministries will be advanced, meeting wishes of both countries and matching their cooperation potential, especially in raising skills for laborers.

The Deputy PM suggested some cooperation methods between educational institutions of the two countries in the fields of vocational training and personnel development, and urged them to step up exchanges and mutual understanding in culture, contributing to deepening the Vietnam-Cambodia relationship effectively and substantively, and lifting it to a new level.

For his part, Samheng briefed the Deputy PM on outcomes of the Vietnam-Cambodia Labour Ministers' Meeting, saying the two sides inked another MoU for 2022-2027, and an action plan.

The two ministers also agreed to strengthen experience sharing in personnel development and the fight against human trafficking and forced labour, he said.Samheng said during his visit in Vietnam, he will visit some vocational training facilities that are offering training to Cambodians.

According to the minister, many of the Cambodian students in Vietnam have contributed to socio-economic development in their homeland as well as the traditional friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries.