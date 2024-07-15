Korean volunteers provide rehabilitation to children with disabilities

In response to the 2024 Peace Festival, the first of its kind in the Central Province of Quang Tri, the Medipeace organization organized a healing program with 44 volunteers.

Voluteers from South Korea provide free hair cut to local children (Photo: from the fan page of Medipeace)

The 2024 Peace Festival was held to honor the value of peace, pay tribute to war heroes, and commemorate war victims, the Medipeace organization organized the special program with 44 volunteers from South Korea from July 9 to 12. The program aims to provide support to numerous children with disabilities through increased accessibility of rehabilitation treatments, and allowing them to grow up benefiting from the careful concern of their community reduce the proportion of excluded children with disabilities in regard to medical treatments, and localize rehabilitation treatment systems.

In addition to raising community awareness about people with disabilities and providing free Korean food samples to participants, the volunteers also offered haircuts, and art classes as well as organized physical activities and cooked meals for hundreds of children with disabilities and their mothers.

These activities contribute to raising community awareness about people with disabilities, fostering a more positive view towards them and creating an inclusive environment for both children and parents.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan