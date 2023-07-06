Korean guitarist Sungha Jung returns to Vietnam for performances in main cities

Sungha Jung who was known as a “Korean guitar prodigy” will present performances in Vietnam’s main cities from July 14- 16.

Accordingly, the concert will take place at the Youth Theater in Hanoi on July 14, at the VOH (Voice of HCMC) Music One Theater on July 15, and at Nguyen Hien Dinh Theater in the central coastal city of Da Nang on July 16.

Sungha Jung is a master of the guitar at the age of 10. He became very famous, especially on YouTube with over two billion views and over 7.1 million subscribers. He won 15 YouTube awards, including six No. 1 prizes.

He has composed and made arrangements of music with diversified styles. Sungha Jung released nine albums and the newest is “Poetry” in August 2022.

His music mesmerized people, namely “Felicity”, “River flows in you”, “Irony”, “On a brisk day”, “Flaming”, “The Phantom of the Opera”, “Haru Haru” and others. Among these songs, the cover of “The Pirates of Carribean” movie was the best-known with over 64 million views.

Sungha Jung has collaborated with many famous Korean and international artists, including 2NE1, G-Dragon, Kotaro Oshio, Trace Bundy, Andy McKee, Tommy Emanuel, Jason Mraz… He has several performances in France, America, Denmark, Poland, Singapore, Japan, Thailand, China, and among.

He is the first foreign fingerstyle guitarist to travel to Vietnam for a performance. The “Sungha Jung Live in Vietnam 2023” show marks his return to the country after his first concert in 2017.

Fingerstyle is a new genre of solo guitar music in Vietnam. Playing fingerstyle guitar has become popular in Vietnam in recent years. One simple way of describing this genre is that with only a single guitar a performer can play as if he is an entire band. Fingerstyle brings about a whole new perspective for the acoustic guitar and develops the performer’s own style and techniques.