Kon Tum calls for comprehensive inspection of violations at wind power plant

The construction of the wind power plant has faced numerous violations in investment, construction, and land management, resulting in multiple penalties.

The Department of Planning and Investment has requested that the Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee initiate a comprehensive interdisciplinary inspection of the project.

On June 20, a source of SGGP Newspaper reported that the Kon Tum Department of Planning and Investment proposed that the Provincial People's Committee assign the Provincial Inspectorate to lead and coordinate with the Provincial Police, along with five other departments and the two districts of Ngoc Hoi and Dak Glei, to conduct a comprehensive inspection on compliance with legal regulations concerning investment, business registration, land use, environment, construction, forestry, and electricity in the implementation of the Tan Tan Nhat - Dak Glei Wind Power Plant project.

The wind power plant in question has a capacity of 50MW and an investment capital of VND1.89 trillion, with Tan Tan Nhat Joint Stock Company as the investor. The project has encountered numerous violations during its implementation.

According to the Department of Planning and Investment, the investor has not complied with regulations on periodic reporting of the project's implementation status and has not re-established an environmental protection plan.

As for investment planning, the investor has violated regulations by not fully following the required procedures and processes.

In terms of construction, the investor commenced construction without having the design drawings approved and selected organizations and individuals who lack the necessary qualifications and capabilities to participate in construction activities.

In the field of land use, the project has utilized land without being allocated or leased by the Provincial People's Committee.

Due to these violations, the Inspectorates of the Department of Planning and Investment, the Department of Construction, and the Kon Tum Provincial People's Committee have issued four penalties totaling over VND1 billion.

According to the Kon Tum Department of Planning and Investment, the violations occurred in various areas such as investment, land use, and construction. The primary responsibility lies with the investor, but there is also accountability on the part of the sectoral management agencies and the local authorities where the project is implemented. Therefore, a comprehensive interdisciplinary inspection of the project is necessary.

By Huu Phuc – Translated by Thuy Doan