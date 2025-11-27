Business

Vietnam risks major revenue loss if carbon-credit trading caps remain low

SGGPO

The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) has submitted comments to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment recommending higher limits on international carbon-credit transfers for green transport and renewable-energy projects.

Under the draft decree on international exchange of greenhouse-gas mitigation outcomes and carbon credits, the permissible transfer ratio is capped at 10 percent for green transport and 10–20 percent for renewable power. Businesses argue these ceilings are too low and could undermine investment incentives.

While green transport and renewable electricity account for a relatively modest share of Vietnam’s national emissions-reduction potential, they generate substantially higher financial returns for investors. Green-transport measures contribute just 1.5 percent of national mitigation potential, while onshore wind—estimated to cut 45.59 million tons of carbon dioxide—represents only 5.9 percent of total national reductions planned for 2021–2030.

Industry estimates show that each megawatt of onshore wind can generate 2,500–3,000 tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO₂e) worth of credits annually. At current international credit prices of US$20–30 per tCO₂e, developers could earn $50,000–90,000 per MW per year. Compared with the projected 2025 feed-in tariff of 1,807.4 dong per kWh, carbon-credit revenue would boost total project earnings by 26.6–40 percent—making credits a decisive factor in attracting capital to wind power.

VCCI also warned that external market uncertainty could depress credit prices, especially as the United States has withdrawn from the Paris Agreement and several major financial institutions have exited voluntary emissions-reduction alliances. Overly restrictive transfer caps before 2030, it argued, could cause Vietnam to forgo opportunities worth billions of dollars.

The chamber added that the definition of green-transport mitigation measures requires greater clarity. It stressed that vehicle manufacturing and the development of clean-energy infrastructure—such as charging stations and battery-swap cabinets—are fundamental components of any transition from fossil-fuel vehicles to electric mobility and should be explicitly recognized in the policy framework.

By Ha Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

carbon credit Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) renewable power

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn