Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway to open to traffic before August 30, 2025

The Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway construction and investment project strives to be completed and open to traffic before August 30, 2025.

According to the Project Management Board for Traffic Construction Infrastructure Investment and Rural Agricultural Development of Dak Lak Province, the investors, contractors and workers of the component project No. 3 of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway are working diligently in three rotating shifts per day on the construction site to complete the entire 48-kilometer-long route in advance of August 30, 2025.

Following the reports of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, after more than a year of construction, the component 3 project of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway is gradually taking shape.

The investors, contractors, engineers and workers are actively working to accelerate the construction of bridges, underpasses and other structures to complete the project ahead of schedule.

The project manager from Son Hai Group Nguyen Cuong stated that the unit is mobilizing machinery, equipment and manpower to pave the first asphalt layer by early 2025.

The first phase of the Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project is approximately 117.5 kilometers long, starting at the intersection of National Highway 26B and National Highway No.1 near Nam Van Phong Port, Ninh Hoa Town and ending at the intersection with Ho Chi Minh Road to the East of Buon Ma Thuot City, Dak Lak Province.

The project has a total investment of VND21,935 billion (US$863.5 million), initially designed with four lanes and a width of 17 meters and it is expected to be put into operation by 2027.

The Khanh Hoa - Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project is divided into three component projects. Of which, the People's Committees of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces are the investors for component project No.1 and component project No.3 and the Ministry of Transport is the managing authority of component project No.2.

By Mai Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong