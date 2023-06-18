Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway project starts work

The Ministry of Transport, the People’s Committees of Dak Lak and Khanh Hoa provinces this morning held a ground-breaking ceremony for Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway.

The Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has a total length of more than 117 kilometers with its starting point in Nam Van Phong Port in Ninh Hoa Town, Khanh Hoa Province and its ending point in Hoa Dong Commune, Krong Pak District, Dak Lak Province.

The project has a total investment capital of nearly VND22 trillion (US$935 million).

The project has three component projects.

Of these, the first component project has a total length of 32 kilometers in Khanh Hoa Province with an estimated investment of around VND5,632 billion (US$239 million) implemented by the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa.

The second component project has a total length of around 37.5 kilometers, spreading over two localities of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak with an expected investment of some VND9,818 billion (US$417 million) implemented by the Ministry of Transport.

Meanwhile, the third component project has a total length of around 48.5 kilometers in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak with an expected investment of around VND6,485 billion (US$276 million), implemented by the People’s Committee of Dak Lak.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Dak Lak Province Pham Ngoc Nghi said that the project plays an important role in awakening and strongly promoting the potentialities and strengths of the two provinces and the whole region which would be a key route connecting the sea with forest, connecting the Central Highlands region with the coastal area of the Southcentral region; connecting the East-West transport corridor.

After the project is completed, it would create motivation for socio-economic development in association with strengthening national defense and security assurance of the two provinces and the South-Central and Central Highlands regions.

According to Chairman Nghi, Dak Lak Province guaranteed the Prime Minister to hand over 100 percent of the site and create conditions for the construction unit to start works in advance of December 31, 2023 following the Prime Minister’s direction.