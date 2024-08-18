PM inspects construction of Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressway

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 inspected the construction of the Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot expressway in the central region, which is expected to be opened to traffic in 2027.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh shakes hands with workers constructing the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot expressway. (Photo:VNA)

The construction of the 117.5km expressway began June 2023 and is projected to be completed in 2026, with total investment of nearly VND22 trillion (US$877.89 million).

Visiting the expressway’s section in Hoa Dong commune, Krong Pac district, Dak Lak province, the leader presented gifts to engineers there and lauded their efforts in the work.

He also urged the army, organizations, and locals to play a part in the construction, and asked local authorities to take care of the residents who have moved to new areas to pave the way for the project.

The leader also visited the sections in Krong Pac district’s Ea Yong and Vu Bon communes, and Cu Elang commune in Ea Kar district.

He suggested the participation of local contractors in the bidding package, stressing apart from speeding up the progress, it is a must to step up inspections and supervisions to ensure project quality, as well as environmental hygiene.

Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces should quickly review the planning of urban areas and industrial parks to expand development space and make the best use of the expressway, he said.

Vietnamplus