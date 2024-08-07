National

Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway urged to be accelerated

As of the present, key complexity elements of the construction project of Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has been implemented, Trung Nam Construction and Engineering Corporation (TNE&C), one of the investors of the project, said.

z5706517514430-b37eb501b9b9fc1f174906a3e1b9340a-2439.jpg.jpg
The Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has been implemented in a hurry. (Photo: SGGP)

The Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has been implemented in a hurry while the crews have installed large steel beams on bridges on the highway, including Ea Knuec 3 at Km110+588 in Ea Knuec Commune in Krong Pak, in the central highlands province of Dak Lak, and the Dan Sinh 9.

Trung Nam Construction and Engineering Corporation (TNE&C) is implementing Package 03 of the project with a total length of 4.72 kilometers. The section begins at km0 + 000 in Ea Kenh Commune and ends at KM112+740 in Ea KTur Commune in Cu Kuin District, Dak Lak Province.

The Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway has a total length of 117.5 kilometers. The construction of the four-lane road was kicked off in June 2023 at a total cost of over VND21,000 billion (US$831 million).

The project is divided into three components. The first and third components are being invested by the People’s Committees of Khanh Hoa and Dak Lak provinces. The second component is operated by the Ministry of Transport.

Images of the construction site of the Khanh Hoa – Buon Ma Thuot Expressway:

z5706519662306-b9aaf25a990f2c2a4d216c656e2487f0-7509.jpg.jpg
z5706522290940-5c9e06959fd115bc6585ccd6a0bf38ab-6720.jpg.jpg
z5706522309498-829ef8f391c0b17954474118b6b150f7-4303.jpg.jpg
z5706522309499-04c31f47eaae5300453de56cb344c825-5975.jpg.jpg
By Mai Cuong – Translated by Kim Khanh

