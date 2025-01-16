Key transportation projects in Thu Duc City to be completed by 2025

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong required Thu Duc City, the municipal Department of Transport and investors to accelerate the progress of key transportation projects in 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Office yesterday provided the information.

The Thu Duc City People's Committee has been required to promptly finalize feedback regarding the adjusted timeline for the Luong Dinh Cua road upgrade and expansion project. The Department of Transport is required to appraise and approve the project adjustments by January 25, ensuring disbursement progresses as scheduled.

The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board of Ho Chi Minh City is tasked with commencing construction on cleared land and completing the project by April 30. The entire site for the My Thuy intersection construction project is to be handed over by March 31.

At the construction site of the An Phu intersection project

The HC1-01 tunnel and N2 bridge branch of the An Phu intersection project must be opened to traffic by April 30. At least one overpass branch must be opened to traffic by September 2 and the entire project has to be completed by December 31.

The municipal Department of Transport has been urged to approve adjustments for the Tang Long Bridge construction project by January 25 to ensure timely disbursement. The Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Board has been assigned to ensure the operation of the left-branch bridge before the Lunar New Year in 2025 and complete the entire project by December 31.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong