Joint statement on conclusion of negotiations on UK’s CPTPP accession issued

Representatives from member nations of the CPTPP and the UK approved a joint statement at the ministerial level on the substantial conclusion of negotiations on the UK's accession to the CPTPP at their virtual meeting on March 31 (Vietnam time).

The meeting was chaired by Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) Shigeyuki Goto, who is also chairman of the UK’s Accession Working Group (AWG), and drew the attendance of ministers and representatives of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) members - Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam - and the UK.

The participants confirmed that the UK has provided commercially meaningful market access offers of the highest standard on goods, services, investment, financial services, government procurement, state-owned enterprises and temporary entry for business persons.

They agreed on the means by which the UK will comply with the existing rules contained in the CPTPP. The countries pledged to work together to prepare and verify the legal instrument of the accession.

They hailed Vietnam’s successful hosting of the negotiations for the accession in late February and early March, which contributed to the substantial conclusion of the process.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien expressed his delight that the CPTPP members and the UK have reached positive results in this round of negotiation and promptly released the joint statement at the ministerial level on the substantial conclusion of negotiations on the UK's accession to the CPTPP.

He confirmed Vietnam’s support for the UK’s finalization of procedures to join the CPTPP.

The CPTPP is one of the most comprehensive and ambitious trade deals ever concluded. It is also one of the largest trade pacts in the world, covering 13.5 percent of the global GDP and a market of about 500 million people.