Italian offshore patrol vessel arrives in HCMC

The Italian navy ship “Francesco Morosini”, a multipurpose offshore patrol vessel, arrived in Nha Rong Wharf in HCMC on May 9.

The visit aims to enhance exchanges and cooperation between the Italian Navy and the Vietnam People's Navy. It is one of the significant events celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (March 23, 1973-2023) between the two countries.

A photo exhibition in the fields of political relations, foreign affairs, economy, science, and culture; and a seminar titled “Yachts and marinas: Italian experience in the new sector in Vietnam” will be organized on the patrol ship when the vessel is stopping at Nha Rong harbor.

Italian offshore patrol vessel Francesco Morosini has a length of 143 meters and 137 crew members. The ship can travel at up to 32 knots (59 kilometers per hour) and operate at sea at a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

The vessel is equipped with a ground-based air surveillance radar system, electronic warfare system, and tracking sensor system and can perform civil defense tasks and military duties