Iris information to be collected for ID card registration from July 1

Effective as of July 1, 2024, iris scans will be collected at public security agencies along with fingerprints and facial images when citizens apply for ID cards.



The Identity Law comes into effect from July 1, 2024. Clause b of paragraph 1 in Article 23 of this Law stipulates that “Assigned state agencies collect identification information and biometric information including facial image, fingerprints, and irises of the person who needs to be granted an ID card.”

Therefore, from July 1, 2024 onwards, when citizens apply for an ID card, iris biometric information will be collected at the public security agency along with fingerprints and facial images.

The collection of iris biometric information is used as a basis for cross-checking and verifying the information of each individual while supporting in cases where a person's fingerprints cannot be collected (such as disabilities or deformed fingerprints).

Regarding the collection of irises to supplement the ID card, Article 46 of the Identity Law also clearly states that Citizen ID cards (CCCDs) issued before July 1, 2024 are valid for use until the expiration date printed on the card. Citizens can have their ID cards replaced by the new format when they have a need.

Any citizen ID expired from January 15, 2024 to June 30, 2024 are valid until June 30, 2024.

Lieutenant Colonel Ho Thi Lanh from the Police Division for Administrative Management of Social Order (PC06) under the HCMC Public Security Department said that the issuance of citizen ID cards and electronic identification will be temporarily suspended in the city from June 25-30, 2024.

From July 1, 2024, PC06 and its sub-units in each district and Thu Duc City as well as the ‘one-stop’ units in these localities will continue to issue ID cards and electronic identification to citizens in accordance with regulations.

Related News New design of identity card effective as of July 1, 2024

By Trung Dung – Translated by Thanh Tam