New design of identity card effective as of July 1, 2024

The Minister of Public Security has signed Circular 16/2024/TT-BCA, stipulating the new design of an ID card to be formally used from July 1, 2024.

The front side of the new ID card to be effective as of July 1, 2024



The new design for the ID card has two languages of Vietnamese and English. The information stored in the electronic chip is encrypted using an algorithm created by the ID management agency.

Both sides of the ID card are printed with patterns that transition from yellow in the center to turquoise in the outskirt. The front background includes Vietnam’s administrative map, Dong Son drum, and various traditional decorations. The back background consists of patterns combined with images of lotus flowers and intersecting diagonal curves.

The emblem of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam and the face photo of the ID card owner (for ID cards issued to Vietnamese citizens aged 6 and over) are printed directly on the ID card.

The front of the ID card issued to Vietnamese citizens under 6 years old has information such as: Electronic chip symbol; Personal identification number; Full name; Date of birth; Sex; Nationality.

The front of the ID card issued to Vietnamese citizens aged 6 and over includes information such as: Electronic chip symbol; Face photo of the person to whom the ID card is issued; Personal identification number; Full name; Date of birth; Sex; Nationality.

The back side of the new ID card to be effective as of July 1, 2024



The back of the ID card issued to all Vietnamese citizens has information about the place of residence; place of birth registration; electronic chip; QR code; date of issue; date of expiry.

The English language will also be displayed on the ID card. The ID card is made of plastic. The information in the storage unit on the ID card is encoded according to ICAO standards, including Full name (last name, middle name, and first name); Personal identification number; Nationality; Date of birth; Gender; Date of expiry; Hometown; Facial image biometric information.

The information stored in the electronic chip is encrypted using an algorithm created by the ID management agency, including Other names; Place of birth; Place of birth registration; Ethnicity; Religion; Blood group; 9-digit ID number; Date of issue, Place of issue, ID card date of expiry, Current citizen ID card, Old format of 12-digit ID card that has been issued; Permanent residence; Temporary residence; Current residence; Biometric information about fingerprints, iris; Identification information.

The QR code-encoded information includes Personal identification number; Full name (surname, middle name and given name); Date of birth; Sex; Place of residence; Date of issue of the ID card; 9-digit ID number (if any); Cancelled personal identification number (if any); Full name (surname, middle name and given name) of father and mother (for ID cards issued to Vietnamese citizens under 14 years old).

By Trung Dung – Translated by Thanh Tam