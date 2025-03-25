Investment policy approved for Cam Lam New Urban Area

The Government has approved the Cam Lam New Urban Area project in Khanh Hoa Province, with a total investment of over VND260 trillion.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha signed a decision approving the project's investment policy on March 25. The total estimated investment excludes VND25 trillion allocated for compensation, support, and resettlement.

An aerial view of Cam Lam District, Khanh Hoa Province

Covering more than 10,300 hectares, the project requires the conversion of nearly 81 hectares of forest land. Located in Cam Lam District and Cam Ranh City, it is designed for a population of approximately 584,000 people. The development will feature over 58,000 villas and townhouses, more than 9,800 apartment units, 33,000 social housing units, around 58,500 land plots, and a 36-hole golf course.

Investors will be selected through a bidding process, and the project is scheduled for implementation from 2025 to 2037. The Khanh Hoa Provincial People’s Committee is responsible for land allocation, leasing, and conversion, ensuring regulatory compliance, effective land use, and preventing State revenue loss.

The Cam Lam New Urban Area aims to develop a modern urban complex with public facilities, commercial services, green spaces, resorts, a golf course, and theme parks. The project will include residential and commercial properties for sale, lease, and lease-purchase.

This urban area will also serve as a regional hub for training, research, and innovation, a central residential and economic zone, and the primary western gateway to the Cam Lam New Urban Area.

Under the government-approved master plan for 2045, Cam Lam is set to become a key growth driver in southern Khanh Hoa Province and the South Central Coast region, supporting Khanh Hoa’s goal of becoming a centrally governed city.

Additionally, Cam Lam aims to be a center for innovation, leveraging a knowledge-based economy, science, technology, and regional cooperation. It is expected to play a pivotal role in driving digital economic development in Khanh Hoa and nationwide.

Strategically located between Nha Trang and Cam Ranh, Cam Lam district spans approximately 54,700 hectares (excluding Thuy Trieu Lagoon). In March 2025, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province approved investor selections for four projects in Cam Lam, with a total investment of nearly VND22 trillion.

By Hieu Giang, Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan