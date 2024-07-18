Int’l fire prevention, rescue, security equipment exhibition expects 450 brands

As many as 450 brands from 17 countries and territories have registered to join the international exhibition of techniques and means of fire prevention, fighting and rescue, and security and safety equipment - Fire Safety & Rescue Vietnam – Secutech Vietnam 2024, which is slated for August 14-16 in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Police Department of Fire Prevention and Rescue (C07), the exhibition, which expects the participation of representatives of firefighting and resue forces from many countries, will introduce four main product groups, including fire prevention, rescue and security technology and equipment for industrial parks, factories, high-end buildings, smart cities, commercial buildings, and traffic.

Along with an area showcasing the tradition and achievements of the firefighting and rescue force of Vietnam, there will be national booths of Japan, Singapore, and the Republic of Korea as well as pavilions of reputable domestic and international brands in the field.

Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, C07 Vice Director, said within the framework of the exhibition, a seminar will be held to introduce new products, technical solutions, and technologies from domestic and foreign units participating in the exhibition, and to analyse and evaluate the effectiveness from the comprehensive application of scientific and technological advances in fire prevention and fighting.

A number of workshops on security, surveillance, and control will be held, contributing to promoting the movement of all people participating in fire prevention, fighting, and rescue.

The department will organise a number of activities to popularise basic knowledge and skills in fire prevention, fighting and rescue, said Colonel Khuong.

The organizing board will hold a special trade program for registered groups of visitors to connect them with exhibitors in the fastest and most effective way right at the exhibition.

