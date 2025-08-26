Indonesia's Independence Day celebrated in HCMC

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations on August 26 hosted a ceremony marking the 80th Independence Day of Indonesia (August 17, 1945 – 2025), reaffirming solidarity and friendship between the people of the city and Indonesia.

Acting Indonesian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, Adiguna Wijaya (center), joins delegates in sharing traditional Indonesian dishes during a gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Congratulating Indonesia on its 80th Independence Day, Mai Ba Hung, Chairman of the Vietnam–Indonesia Friendship Association in HCMC, highlighted the historical similarities shared by both nations, which fought for independence from imperialism and colonialism.

He recalled that Vietnam and Indonesia established diplomatic relations in 1955, upgraded them to a Strategic Partnership in 2013, and in March 2025 elevated their ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He commended the Indonesian Consulate General and community in HCMC for actively promoting cultural exchanges, people-to-people diplomacy, and economic cooperation, expressing hope for more culture, sports, education, and tourism activities to deepen mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral ties.

For his part, Acting Consul General of Indonesia in HCMC Adiguna Wijaya expressed appreciation for the celebration, stressing the parallel historical struggles of the two countries for independence.

He affirmed that over the past 80 years, both Indonesia and Vietnam have emerged as independent, sovereign nations playing increasingly important roles in the region and globally.

He underlined that the upgrade of bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2025 provides a solid foundation for further expanding bilateral cooperation into new areas for the advancement of the peoples of both countries and their sustainable future.

Vietnamplus