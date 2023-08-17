Indian classical dance impresses Dak Lak audience

An art program spotlighting Kuchipudi – one of the 10 classical dance styles of India – took place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 16 evening.

An art program spotlighting Kuchipudi – one of the 10 classical dance styles of India – took place in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 16 evening, as part of the ongoing Namaste Vietnam Festival held by the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City.

Six Indian artists brought to the stage four performances, drawing long applause from the impressed audience.

In her remarks at the event, Director of the provincial Department of Foreign Affairs Chau Thi Hong Mai said the performance is expected to lay a foundation for stronger cultural and people-to-people exchanges between Vietnam and India, hence lifting their comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.

Mahesh Chandra Giri, representative of the Indian Consulate General, stated that the nations are both rich in cultural heritage, and cultural exchanges will bring their peoples closer together.Earlier on June 18, the Consulate General and Dak Lak jointly organised the 9th International Day of Yoga event, attracting the participation of over 200 people from various local yoga clubs.