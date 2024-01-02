National

“I love my country” Journey 2024 launched in HCMC

The Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC has launched the “I love my country” Journey 2024 at Ho Chi Minh Museum – Branch of Ho Chi Minh City on January 1.

The Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) in HCMC has launched the “I love my country” Journey 2024 at Ho Chi Minh Museum – Branch of Ho Chi Minh City on January 1. (Photo: VYF)

The event aims to mark the congress of Vietnam Youth Federation at all levels and the 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2024 – 2029 tenure, and celebrate the 110th birthday of late General Nguyen Chi Thanh (January 1, 1914 – 2024).

Accordingly, the delegation of 40 young people will participate in a motorcycle route passing through around 10 provinces and cities nationwide, likely Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Gia Lai, Kon Tum, Quang Nam, Da Nang and Thua Thien – Hue Province.

The delegates will carry out social security activities during their trip, such as presenting national flags to households, installing a lighting system in Nguyen Chi Thanh Park and others.

By Hong Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh

“I love my country” journey Ho Chi Minh Museum – Branch of Ho Chi Minh City 9th National Congress of the Vietnam Youth Federation (VYF) for the 2024 – 2029 tenure congress of Vietnam Youth Federation at all levels 110th birthday of late General Nguyen Chi Thanh

