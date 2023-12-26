Exhibition marks 110th birthday of late General Nguyen Chi Thanh

An exhibition on General Nguyen Chi Thanh, an outstanding politician and talented military commander of Vietnam, opened at the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi on December 26.

An exhibition on General Nguyen Chi Thanh opens at the Vietnam Military History Museum in Hanoi on December 26. (Photo: SGGP)

The event aims to celebrate the 110th birthday of late General Nguyen Chi Thanh (January 1, 1914 – 2024).

More than 200 documents and photos on the life and revolutionary career of General Nguyen Chi Thanh are on display at the exhibition, including a map of Southern Vietnam that was used by the General from 1964 to 1967, a letter from the Chairman of the General Political Department of the Polish Army to General Nguyen Chi Thanh , and a letter from the Chairman of the General Political Department of Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) to General Nguyen Chi Thanh.

The exhibition also aims to pay tribute to General Nguyen Chi Thanh and honor his great contribution to the revolutionary cause of the Party, the nation, and the Vietnam People's Army.

General Nguyen Chi Thanh, whose real name was Nguyen Vinh, was born on January 1, 1914, in Quang Dien District, Thua Thien-Hue Province.

He was brevetted General of the Vietnam People's Army in 1959, the second General of the Vietnam People's Army after General Vo Nguyen Giap.

From 1965 to 1967, he was assigned to the South as the Politburo's representative in the South and political commissar of the South Liberation Army.

In 1967 before his last trip to Saigon to prepare for the 1968 Mau Than General Offensive, the General suddenly died of a stroke.

By Mai An – Translated by Kim Khanh