Horror film featuring Vietnamese, Thai artists to be in cinemas in early 2025

A joint film project featuring Vietnamese and Thai artists is scheduled to premiere on big screens in early 2025.

Actress Rima Thanh Vy and actor “J.J.” Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram

The production process of the film was finished in Bangkok on September 4.

The "Bride" is a horror film project that marks the collaboration between Thongkham Films of Thailand and Silver Moonlight Entertainment of Vietnam.

“The Bride” follows a young Vietnamese woman portrayed by Rima Thanh Vy engaged to her rich Thai boyfriend played by “J.J.” Krissanapoom Pibulsonggram, who visits her fiance’s wealthy rural hometown in Thailand. The journey turns to terror when she tries on a traditional Thai wedding dress, an heirloom that holds sinister secrets about her fiancé’s family and encounters the ghostly presence of another bride.

The Vietnamese cast also includes Jun Vu and Cong Duong, while the Thai ensemble features Karnpicha Pongpanit, Narupornkamol Chaisang, Duangjai Hiransri, and R.Nu Surasak Chaiyaat.

The film crew

Director Lee Thongkham (L) and film producer Hang Trinh

Vietnam has always been one of the major markets for Thai horror films. This international collaboration brings a unique horror story, blending Thai and Vietnamese cultural elements. It is expected to attract audiences in both countries and international viewers, director Lee Thongkham said.

According to film producer Hang Trinh, the movie marks a significant milestone as two major Southeast Asian film markets collaborate, creating a film that bridges cultural gaps between the two countries and contributes to the growth of the film industry in the two nations

By Hai Duy – Translated by Kim Khanh