Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders commemorate Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh

A solemn ceremony to commemorate the 324th death anniversary of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh (1700- 2024) was held this morning in a temple worshipping Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh at the National History and Culture Park in Ho Chi Minh City.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers incense to commemorate Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Attending the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and former Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Pham Phuong Thao, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Huynh Thanh Nhan, Vice Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Tran Thi Dieu Thuy, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Ngo Thanh Son, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Culture and Sports Tran The Thuan and Secretary of the Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep.

The delegates offer incense to commemorate Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Additionally, representatives from departments, agencies and organizations, the 11th generation descendants of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh, representatives from the Quang Binh province’s compatriot community, cultural researchers, intellectuals, religious dignitaries, ethnic representatives, students, youth union members of Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Binh Duong and Dong Nai and so on.

Leaders and former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City join a ceremony commemorating the 324th death anniversary of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh this morning. (Photo: SGGP/ Dung Phuong)

Nguyen Huu Canh (1650-1700), born in the Central province of Quang Binh, was a noted general during the reign of Lord Nguyen Phuc Chu and a national hero credited with the country’s southward expansion and establishment of sovereignty in the area especially Saigon-Gia Dinh, later known as Ho Chi Minh City.

In order to commemorate his great contributions, the temple worshipping Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh was built in many localities.

In Ho Chi Minh City, the ceremony commemorating the death anniversary of Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh takes place annually at the temple worshipping Marquis Nguyen Huu Canh, located in Thu Duc City.

By Thuy Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong