“Ho Chi Minh City—50 Years of Pride of Heroic Anthem” photo exhibition opens

A photo exhibition entitled "Ho Chi Minh City - 50 Years of Pride of Heroic Anthem” opened at the Nguyen Du-Dong Khoi street section and the city’s Book Street on December 30.

Visitors visit the photo exhibition. (Photo: SGGP)

The exhibition presents 219 artworks divided into two main themes, including the 1975-1985 period, which features the first 10 years of construction, stabilizing the situation, overcoming the war aftermath, and economic recovery in Ho Chi Minh City, and the period from 1985 to the present, which includes works that reflect the city's development, integration, and dynamic lifestyle.

The exhibition area at Ho Chi Minh City Book Street displays 50 artworks that portray the city's cultural, economic, and social life and people.

The artworks displayed in the exhibition will be introduced in the photo book, "Ho Chi Minh City - 50 Years of Pride of Heroic Anthem”, marking the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

The display organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Photographers' Association will run until January 15, 2025.

By Thien Thanh—Translated by Kim Khanh