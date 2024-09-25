Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City unveils its International Friendship Symbol

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee and leaders from 35 international delegations yesterday participated in a ceremony to unveil the Ho Chi Minh City International Friendship Symbol at Bach Dang Wharf Park in District 1. 

Chairman Phan Van Mai, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the municipal People's Committee and leaders from 35 international delegations participate in the ceremony

The HCMC International Friendship Symbol designed as a Mobius circle representing infinity, embodies the concepts of continuous, sustainable, and limitless development. This symbol serves not only as a piece of art but also as a powerful representation of the spirit of friendship, solidarity, and enduring collaboration between Ho Chi Minh City and 58 yworldwide.

Utilizing advanced 3D Mapping technology and water film, the Mobius circle acts as a medium to showcase cultural and artistic imagery, highlighting the beauty and hospitality of the southern metropolis to international audiences.

By Ai Van - Translated by Anh Quan

