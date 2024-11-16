Ho Chi Minh City to relocate over 46,000 riverside homes

Ho Chi Minh City plans to relocate over 46,000 riverside homes

The Office of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has released a directive by Chairman of the Committee Phan Van Mai, concerning the development of a project aimed at relocating all residences situated on or along the city's rivers, canals, and ditches.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has tasked the Department of Home Affairs, in collaboration with the Department of Construction, with advising and proposing the establishment of a steering committee for the relocation project. This committee will be led by Chairman Phan Van Mai, with Vice Chairman Bui Xuan Cuong serving as Deputy Head. Members will include department directors and chairpersons of district people's committees.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Construction was tasked with leading and collaborating with pertinent units to promptly create an outline, establish regulations, and formulate a plan for the execution of the project. This will be reported and submitted to the Steering Committee responsible for the project's development for their review and feedback on the implementation, ensuring that all requirements and timelines are met for reporting to the Party Committee and the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies is tasked with the immediate creation of a sociological survey plan encompassing all residences situated on and adjacent to rivers, canals, and ditches, totaling approximately 46,452 houses. This plan must be submitted to the Steering Committee overseeing the project and the working group for their review and feedback prior to November 30, 2024.

Additionally, the Institute is required to finalize the sociological investigation, analyze the data collected, and present the findings to the Steering Committee for project development by December 30, 2024.

By Quoc Hung – Translated By Anh Quan