Ho Chi Minh City making strides in job creation this year

Ho Chi Minh City is making strides in job creation, with plans to generate 300,000 jobs in 2025

Yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission coordinated with the city Department of Information and Communications to hold a press conference to provide information on socio-economic issues in the city.

At the press conference, Head Tran Le Thanh Truc of the Division of Employment - Labor Safety under the Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City, said that good economic achievements in 2024 pave the way for high growth this year alongside with the development of various economic sectors across the city.

In 2025, the city will continue to implement specific solutions to create jobs for 300,000 workers, including 140,000 new jobs.

The Department of Labor, Invalids, and Social Affairs actively collaborates with relevant agencies and units to facilitate supply-demand connections.

The Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs consistently monitors the labor recruitment landscape. It organizes job fairs and sessions to facilitate connections between labor supply and demand, offers job counseling and placement services, and executes the labor support program. Additionally, the Department will carry out initiatives to facilitate the employment of Vietnamese workers abroad in accordance with cooperation agreements established between Vietnam and several other countries.

Elsewhere in the southern largest city, the Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Industry and Trade yesterday afternoon convened a meeting to outline key initiatives for 2025.

At the meeting, representatives from retail stores shared insights about price trends after the Lunar New Year (Tet) and the effects of global trade dynamics on local agricultural products.

According to Marketing Director of MM Mega Market Vietnam Dinh Quang Khoi, the impact of the trade war will affect many areas, including consumer goods retail. It is expected that many agricultural products from the Chinese and US markets will continue to penetrate into Vietnamese supermarkets and stores at low prices, putting pressure on domestic goods.

To address competition in quality and price, MM Mega Market Vietnam remains committed to expanding price incentive programs, ensuring the best prices to enhance shopping opportunities for consumers.

Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Binh Tay Food Le Thi Giau said that in the first days of the year, the company had many containers of goods exported to other countries. At the same time, the enterprise also strives to bring goods to domestic supermarket systems at stable prices, expanding the export of goods to new markets such as Poland and Czechoslovakia.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade affirmed its commitment to managing core inflation excluding food, food products, energy, and state-managed goods. The department emphasized the importance of the market stabilization program as a key tool for maintaining price stability.

To bolster business activity, Director Bui Ta Hoang Vu of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade announced a preferential loan package of nearly VND200 trillion (US$7.88 billion). Businesses seeking funding to produce and trade price-stabilized goods are eligible for these loans, including those headquartered in the southern metropolis but established elsewhere.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan