Ho Chi Minh City licenses 35 businesses to trade cyanide

Thirty-five businesses in Ho Chi Minh City have obtained the necessary permits to trade cyanide, said by Head of the Division of Environmental Safety and Technology under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Thi Minh Tam.

Head of the Department of Environmental Safety and Technology Nguyen Thi Minh Tam at the conference

She made the statement at a regular press conference held yesterday by the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee and the city Department of Information and Communications to provide information on socio-economic issues in the city

At a press conference, Lieutenant Colonel Nguyen Thang Long, Deputy Chief of Staff of Ho Chi Minh City Police, announced that the police force had discovered and administratively handled 14 cases of illegal chemical trading. Additionally, they had prosecuted 6 cases involving 31 defendants for the crime of ‘Illegal trading of toxic substances’, including cyanide. The authorities also seized more than 9.7 tons of cyanide.

Head Nguyen Thi Minh Tam of the Division of Environmental Safety and Technology under the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade, explained that cyanide is included in the list of chemicals with restricted trading. She added that there are currently 35 units in the city that have been granted licenses to trade this chemical.

Head Vo Tri Dung of the Compensation and Site Clearance Board of Thu Duc City announced that the city is prioritizing the determination of fair market prices for site clearance compensation for the Ring Road 2 project (sections 1 and 2). The goal is to conduct the compensation process and ensure that affected residents receive their due compensation by mid-December.

By Thu Huong - Translated by Anh Quan