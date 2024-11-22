Ho Chi Minh City leaders appreciate AmCham's contributions

The American Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AmCham) last night organized a “Giving Thanks” Dinner with the participation of Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, U.S. Consul General to HCMC Susan Burns and AmCham leaders.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Delivering his marks at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan affirmed that 2024 is a year when the two countries have actively implemented specific cooperation activities, actualizing the commitments in the Joint Leaders’ Statement on elevating Vietnam - U.S. relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in September 2023.

Ho Chi Minh City is proud of its role as a pioneer in promoting comprehensive cooperation with the U.S., especially in the economic field.

According to the Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, the U.S. is currently the ninth largest investor out of 120 countries and territories worldwide investing in the city, with over 600 direct investment projects totaling approximately US$1.6 billion.

In the field of trade, by the end of the third quarter of 2024, the export-import turnover between Ho Chi Minh City and the U.S. reached over US$6 billion, accounting for nearly 8 percent of the total bilateral trade turnover between Vietnam and the U.S. during the same period.

As for Ho Chi Minh City alone, in the first ten months of 2024, the city's key industries grew by 4.7 percent compared to the same period last year thanks to effective investment and cooperation from foreign businesses, including AmCham members.

On behalf of Ho Chi Minh City leaders, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan extended thankfulness to the U.S. Consulate General, the AmCham staff and AmCham member businesses for always accompanying and supporting the city's socio-economic development process.

Chairman of AmCham Vietnam Walt Power delivers his marks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP/ Thuy Vu)

Chairman of AmCham Vietnam Walt Power thanked Ho Chi Minh City leaders for supporting AmCham in further strengthening Vietnam - U.S. relations in general and Ho Chi Minh City - U.S. relations in particular. He also appreciated the efforts of AmCham members in contributing to socio-economic activities and environmental protection such as vaccine donations and other community support activities along with dozens of major projects under implementation.

Speaking at the ceremony, U.S. Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City Susan Burns congratulated the businesses for their recognized significant contributions to environmental, social and corporate governance activities in Vietnam.

According to Mrs. Susan Burns, in 2025, the U.S. and Vietnam will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the normalization of bilateral diplomatic relations with the notable statistics that bilateral trade has increased more than 300 times over the past 30 years.

This a great achievement and AmCham has always been at the forefront of promoting this relationship, added the U.S. Consul General to Ho Chi Minh City.

By Thuy Vu- Translated by Huyen Huong