Ho Chi Minh City issues rental prices for State-owned housing

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued a decision to set rental prices for old State-owned housing which is effective from December 3, 2024.

Illustrative photo

Accordingly, for houses allocated before July 5, 1994, which have not been renovated yet, the rental prices are as follows: level-1 villa will be VND11,300 (US$0.44) per square meter a month, level-2 villa shall be VND13,500 (US$0.53) per square meter a month and level-3 villa and level-4 villa will be VND15,800 (US$0.62) and VND24,800 (US$0.98) per square meter per month, respectively.

Besides, for ordinary houses, the rental prices for level-1 one will be VND6,800 (US$0.27) per square meter per month, level-2 one shall be VND6,300 (US$0.25) per square meter per month while the level-3 and level-4 ones will be VND6,100 (US$0.24) and VND4,100 (US$0.16) per square meter per month, respectively.

Director of the Department of Construction is responsible for carrying out and guiding the sole implementation of the decision in Ho Chi Minh City and summarizing difficulties or issues to the municipal People's Committee for solving.

The management unit being responsible for contracting old state-owned housing will adjust rental prices in line with this decision.

From December 3, 2024, if the Government adjusts the basic salary, the rental prices will be adjusted in accordance with the regulations.

By Thanh Hien- Translated by Huyen Huong

