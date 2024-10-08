Ho Chi Minh City, Incheon (RoK) co-sign humanitarian cooperation agreement

The Red Cross Society of Ho Chi Minh City on October 7 signed a cooperation agreement with the Republic of Korea Red Cross of Incheon Province.

Delegates witness the signing ceremony on the humanitarian cooperation agreement between the two sides. (Photo: thanhuytphcm.vn)

The Korean Red Cross is one of the national societies present in Vietnam since the 1990s, having implemented over 11 humanitarian activities and projects so far, with a total aid value of nearly US$4 million.

President of the Red Cross Society of Ho Chi Minh City Tran Truong Son hoped that the Korean Red Cross Society of Incheon Province would continue sharing its experience in the provincial activities; concentrating on research to help the Ho Chi Minh City Red Cross develop further in health care, first aid, epidemic prevention and control as well as the development of a warehouse network, transportation system and volunteer forces for emergency relief cases if any.

Besides, it is expected that the Korean Red Cross of Incheon Province will continue to call for and encourage Korean businesses in Ho Chi Minh City to be involved in walking events and cultural activities to raise funds for the poor, disabled people and Agent Orange (AO) victims.

On this occasion, the Korean Red Cross donated VND100 million (US$4,018) to the Vietnam Red Cross Society to support those affected by recent typhoon Yagi.

By Hong Hai- Translated by Huyen Huong