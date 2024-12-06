Ho Chi Minh City gears up for 50th anniversary of country reunification

HCMC yesterday held a meeting to prepare for the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the South and the reunification of the country, with a focus on honoring the past, commemorating the sacrifices, and shaping a prosperous future.

In his speech, Head of the Central Propaganda and Education Committee Nguyen Trong Nghia emphasized that the Politburo and Secretariat have set exceptionally high standards for organizing commemorative activities marking the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification to commensurate with the profound historical significance of the event.

The focus should be on major activities that simultaneously express gratitude, possess high political and ideological value, while being innovative, compelling, emotionally meaningful, and spreading throughout the Party and society. The event must be practical, safe, economical, and oriented towards citizens, enabling them to benefit from the celebration.

He then stressed that organizational streamlining in HCMC must not compromise the preparation of this momentous commemoration. Both central and municipal agencies have been tasked with implementing preparations swiftly and decisively, given the limited time remaining. The commemorative ceremony must be concise, solemn, and befitting a national-level event.

Finally, he highlighted the importance of caring for the material and spiritual lives of those who have contributed to the country, policy beneficiary families, the impoverished, and those facing challenging circumstances. Restoring historical sites and urban improvements, as well as launching infrastructure projects to celebrate the 50th anniversary is also of equal importance.

Minister of National Defence Phan Van Giang urged central and municipal agencies to leverage their utmost capabilities, exerting additional effort to meet the expectations of surviving veterans who sacrificed their blood and to honor those who died for the country's independence, enabling the nation's current peace, unity, and development.

Welcoming all proposals, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the HCMC Party Committee reported that the city has been preparing well in advance for the 50th anniversary commemoration. Unit now, they have essentially completed assigned tasks, with central agencies also implementing their responsibilities effectively.

Affirming the April 30, 1975 event as a historically significant milestone – the most luminous moment in the nation's history of nation-building and defence – the City Party Chief underscored that this historical event marked the country's entry into an era of unity, peace, independence, freedom, and socialist construction. Precisely for this reason, the 2025 commemoration coincides with a pivotal moment as the nation prepares to enter a new era of national resurgence.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen noted that organizational efforts, coordination, and program script development must manifest the historical value and grand scale of this era. Regarding coordination and communication, he emphasized the need for more seamless, synchronized, and harmonious collaboration between central and municipal agencies.

Discussing parade preparations – a critically important aspect – the City Party Secretary recommended maximizing technological advances to provide direct, vivid, and visual transmission of parade images to the public.

Vice Chairwoman Tran Thi Dieu Thuy of the HCMC People’s Committee reported on preparatory work for the 50th anniversary commemoration.

Within the event series, the city has prioritized honoring veterans and caring for those who have contributed to the country, along with their families, both locally and nationwide. This must be a responsibility as well as a traditional ethical principle of remembering one’s origins.

HCMC is intensifying efforts to restore historical cemeteries and sites, simultaneously repairing and constructing 140 houses for the vulnerable and of gratitude.

The commemorative activities for the 50th anniversary of the Southern Liberation and National Reunification will be a national-scale event, organized by the Central Party Committee, National Assembly, President, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, and HCMC itself. The parade and march are preliminarily scheduled for the morning of April 30, 2025 along Le Duan Street in District 1 of HCMC.

By Van Minh, Thu Huong – Translated by Thanh Tam