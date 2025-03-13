Ho Chi Minh City establishes special task force to resolve project difficulties

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee yesterday decided to establish a special task force to review and resolve difficulties and obstacles related to construction projects and land areas in the city.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc serves as the head of the special task force. Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee Duong Ngoc Hai is the standing deputy head.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc serves as the head of the special task force. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Other deputy heads include deputy heads of the Municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan, Nguyen Van Dung, Bui Xuan Cuong and Tran Thi Dieu Thuy.

Additionally, the special task force includes various other members who are leaders of relevant departments, agencies and local authorities involved in addressing difficulties and obstacles related to land areas and construction projects that require review and resolution.

The special task force is responsible for directing and implementing Directive No. 112, issued by the Prime Minister on November 6, 2024.

This directive focuses on resolving long-standing, halted projects and expediting their completion and utilization to prevent waste and losses.

Besides, the special task force is responsible for providing leadership and direction in resolving obstacles and difficulties related to construction projects and land areas across the city to unlock development resources; monitoring, inspecting, supervising and evaluating the implementation process; and offering timely resolution of issues in accordance with regulations.

By Ngo Binh- Translated by Huyen Huong