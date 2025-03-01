Ho Chi Minh City, Ca Mau Province boost cooperation

The Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and Ca Mau Provinces hosted a conference to assess the implementation of the cooperation agreement between the two localities and outline plans for future collaboration.

The conference took place in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1, chaired by a Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi and Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee presides over the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Leaders from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee and the Ca Mau Provincial People's Committee, and officials from various departments, agencies, and sectors of both localities also attended the conference.

Accordingly, during the 2023-2024 period, both localities have organized various cooperation activities, including investment, trade and service promotion conferences, aiming to connect, invite and facilitate domestic and international investors to explore opportunities in both localities.

They have also strengthened information exchange and shared experiences in high-tech application and development, promoted startups and encouraged businesses to innovate and adopt creative solutions.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi debate at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Regarding transportation infrastructure, Ho Chi Minh City is currently coordinating with various localities to propose a coastal road project connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the Mekong Delta, including Ca Mau Province. Additionally, the city is also consulting on the implementation of the project to raise the capacity and efficiency of the waterway transport route linking Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta.

Ho Chi Minh City has also hosted a conference to review the tourism development cooperation program with 13 provinces and cities in the Mekong Delta.

Secretary of the Ca Mau Provincial Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai delivers a speech at the conference. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Departments of Industry and Trade from both localities co-signed a cooperation agreement to implement key initiatives in the industry and trade sector, achieving positive results.

The Departments of Natural Resources and Environment of both localities have come to an agreement to cooperate on various initiatives, including promoting the establishment of a biodiversity corridor connecting Ca Mau Cape National Park– Thanh Phu – Can Gio Biosphere Reserve; support a project to survey and assess wetland areas in Ca Mau Province to enhance management, protection, restoration, and sustainable use of ecosystems.

Overview of the conference (photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

The Departments of Health of both localities are collaborating on experience transfer in medical examination and treatment, specialized remote care and consultations; enhancing the capacity of grassroots healthcare, preventive medicine, and shared healthcare databases.

As part of this cooperation, Ca Mau General Hospital serves as a satellite hospital for Cho Ray Hospital, while Ca Mau Obstetrics and Pediatrics Hospital serves as a satellite hospital for Tu Du Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City.

Additionally, the two localities are boosting multifaceted cooperation. As for the sector of education and training, they have launched a project to connect universities, research institutes and training centers to develop human resources for the Mekong Delta region.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee issued a plan to conduct the socio-economic development cooperation agreement between Ho Chi Minh City and the Mekong Delta provinces and cities for the 2024-2025 period across six key areas, as follows supply and demand connectivity for goods, connecting production and investment businesses to ensure construction material supply for the implementation of the Ring Road No. 3 project; science and technology cooperation; labor, training and employment; healthcare collaboration; and regional cooperation. Specifically, for Ca Mau Province, Ho Chi Minh City will coordinate the implementation of six bilateral cooperation programs.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong