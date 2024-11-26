Ho Chi Minh City accelerates disbursement of public investment capital

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai has just directed the acceleration of the public investment disbursement for 2024 and the preparation for implementing the public investment plan for 2025.

At the construction site of the National Highway 50 expansion project in Binh Chanh District, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The peak period for the disbursement of public investment capital 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City is from October 15 until the end of the 2024 planning.

The Chairman of the Municipal People's Committee delegates units to accelerate the progress of key projects. Investors must submit detailed reports of each procedure step, bidding process, project implementation, and disbursement, as well as identify the authority, roles, and responsibilities of departments, especially the role of the investors.

Regarding the Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line (Metro Line 1), he assigned the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) to focus on accelerating the project's progress and ensuring the disbursement of public investment of VND3,893 billion (US$153.2 million), accounting for 87 percent of the total allocated capital.

For the construction project of Ho Chi Minh City -Moc Bai Expressway using the central government budget funds for 2025, the Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) needs to coordinate with relevant departments and agencies to urgently complete investment procedures to ensure that the investment decision is approved in January 2025, serving as the basis for allocating public investment capital to the project in 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City’s chairman also required that units with delayed progress provide explanations. Agencies and units expected to achieve a disbursement rate of less than 95 percent for the whole year of 2024 must also immediately carry out measures to accelerate the implementation to create favorable conditions for the disbursement of the remaining capital in 2025 and ensure the entire mid-term capital allocation for the projects is fully disbursed.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh