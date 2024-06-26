Highway projects continue pilot use of sea sand as backfill material

The use of sea sand for road sub-base is considered the most feasible solution in the context where numerous highway projects are stalled due to a shortage of regular sand.

The construction of Hau Giang - Ca Mau expressway is stagnant due to lack of sand

However, there are still concerns about legal basis, quality, and the impact of using sea sand.

The need for standards

Some experts believe that using sea sand as a construction material is unprecedented in Vietnam. According to Associate Professor Hoang Ha from the Vietnam Association of Science and Technology for Roads and Bridges, research and practical application of sea sand as a road sub-base material in Vietnam is limited.

Large-scale road projects have not yet experimented with this material because construction techniques and testing procedures are incomplete, especially when sea sand is combined with other materials. Additionally, there is no comprehensive system of unit prices for sea sand.

There are currently no regulations prohibiting the use of sea sand as a road sub-base material. Therefore, sea sand can be used if it meets the mechanical and chemical criteria specified by existing standards.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam has confirmed that the Ministry of Transport has approved the use of sea sand as a road sub-base material for highways. Under the Ministry’s standard, sea sand must meet material standards according to TCVN 9436:2012 and it should be used for sub-bases with a compaction degree (K) of ≤ 95 in areas with conditions similar to the test areas of the pilot project.

Additionally, monitoring solutions will be implemented to assess environmental impact during the execution process.

Furthermore, specific standards for sea sand need to be developed for convenient general application. Head Nguyen Van Khoi of the Directorate of Standards, Metrology and Quality under the Ministry of Science and Technology stated that after obtaining sufficient test and trial results, relevant ministries will draft standard systems and regulations for the Ministry’s approval and implementation. In the coming time, the Ministry will collaborate with related ministries to work on this matter.

Abundant natural resources

According to the Ministry of Transport, the use of sea sand as a construction material has been implemented by many countries worldwide. In Vietnam, the use of sea sand has become necessary due to the simultaneous development of numerous highway construction projects across the country, while river sand sources are insufficient to meet the demand.

Based on available research and investigations, Vietnam is estimated to have a total sea sand resource of nearly 150 billion cubic meters. Among these resources, the coastal area in Soc Trang Province has been selected due to several factors, including its large reserves and favorable conditions for extraction and transportation.

Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Duy Lam stated that the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MONRE) has completed the project ‘Assessment of mineral resources to serve sea sand exploitation, meeting the requirements for filling highway and transportation infrastructure projects in the Mekong Delta region.’

The research results identified a specific sea sand area (referred to as B1) that meets the basic criteria for road sub-grade material according to TCVN 9436:2012. The chosen location covers an area of 32 square kilometers with a reserve of 143.3 million cubic meters. It is distributed in the coastal area at depths ranging from 2.8 to 9 meters, approximately 21 kilometers from the entrance of Dinh An estuary. More importantly, the extraction is feasible.

Currently, the MONRE has transferred documents and records to the People’s Committee of Soc Trang province to facilitate the necessary procedures for sea sand exploitation and material supply for projects, following the specific regulations outlined in the National Assembly’s Resolutions No. 43/2022/QH15 and No. 106/2023/QH15.

In a recent meeting with the MONRE, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha emphasized the timely completion of sea sand allocation to contractors in Soc Trang Province. Additionally, Deputy PM Ha ordered the Ministry of Transport to issue official standards and technical criteria related to geotechnical aspects, technology, and accompanying materials for the use of sea sand in filling and construction so that local administrations can base on the Ministry of Transport’s standard guidelines to carry out their projects.

Various ministries are actively implementing these directives to ensure a reliable sand supply for construction purposes.

Chairman Tran Van Lau of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province said that the first sand mine in the province is expected to be exploited on June 29. According to the Chairman of the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province, the province has completed all necessary procedures and documents and is only waiting for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment’s approval of the allocation of the sea area to the contractor before proceeding with sand exploitation. As planned, sand exploitation will commence on June 29, and the contractor selected for the first deployment will be from My Thuan Project Management Board. Soc Trang Province has also established an inspection team to monitor sand exploitation activities. Previously, the People's Committee of Soc Trang province had sent a document to 29 provinces, cities and investors on the registration of demand for sand for high-speed road projects under a special mechanism. So far, the province has received documents registering the demand for sand from localities and investors with a total demand of over 24.4 million cubic meters.

By Minh Duy - Translated by Anh Quan