High school reports about allegations of fraud in Genius Olympiad

A high school in Ho Chi Minh City must write a report on its teacher’s participation in the Genius Olympiad following a student’s allegations of fraud in the competition, which has gone viral lately.

Mr. Ho Tan Minh from the Department of Education and Training in HCMC this morning said that the department asked the Gia Dinh High School in Binh Thanh District to report the allegations of a ninth-grade student and her family which have gone viral on the Internet in recent days.

Accordingly, based on the school’s report, the Department of Education and Training of Ho Chi Minh City will guide the school on how to handle the case as per the present regulations.

Notably, the school’s report should clarify why teacher N.M.T. was directly involved in the parents' allegations. The teacher asked for permission to go abroad but guided students to participate in an international competition. The school must notify whether the teacher has the permission of the management agency to join the competition.

Previously, on July 7, an article was posted on social networks related to allegations made by parents and students about teacher N.M.T of Gia Dinh High School who was swapping works of the two students; one is from Le Van Tam Secondary School and one from Gia Dinh High School, in the 2023 Genius Olympiad contest taking place in the US last June 2023.

Ms. Nguyen Ngoc Khanh Van, Principal of Gia Dinh High School, raised her voice that the above-mentioned two students registered to participate in the contest as individuals, not representing the school. Even the male teacher who accompanied the two children in the competition joined the contest privately.

The Genius Olympiad is known as an international high school project competition about environmental issues through projects of scientific research, creative writing, business, art , music, and making short films. The Genius Olympiad was founded and organized by Terra Science and Education and hosted by the Rochester Institute of Technology.

In 2023, the competition drew the participation of high school teams from 70 nations who were presenting ideas and finding solutions to environmental problems.