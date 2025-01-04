Hero of People's Armed Forces title conferred to HCMC Armed Forces

The title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces has been conferred upon the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh congratulates the HCMC Armed Forces on their new title

The Ho Chi Minh City Command today solemnly held a ceremony to receive the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces.

During the ceremony where the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces was conferred upon the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed deep emotion as he and the attendees reflected on the sacrifices made by the City's Armed Forces, as well as the contributions of the community and various groups in the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the ceremony, authorized by the President, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh awarded the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces to the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces.

Delegates were moved when looking back at the sacrifices of the City's Armed Forces in participating in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic

The Vietnamese President officially endorsed Decision No. 1533/QD-CTN, which conferred the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces upon the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces on December 26, 2024. This recognition was granted in acknowledgment of their exceptional efforts in combating the Covid-19 pandemic, fortifying national defense, and supporting the nation's development and defense initiatives.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized that the title of Hero of the People's Armed Forces is an extremely noble award of the Party and State, demonstrating the attention and recognition of the Party, State and people for their great contributions and dedication; especially the will, determination, determination and great sacrifice of the officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces, as well as the trust and expectation in new achievements and new feats of the City Armed Forces.

Amid the complicated developments of the world situation, and at the same time, Ho Chi Minh City is an extremely important strategic location, the Prime Minister requested the City's Armed Forces to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of the Party's leadership and the State's management role in military and national defense; to be proactive and ready to respond effectively to non-traditional security challenges in the new situation.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event

Simultaneously, the city's Armed Forces are obligated to maintain a constant situational awareness and develop proactive policies and countermeasures to effectively address any emerging challenges. Passivity is unacceptable. The paramount responsibility of the Armed Forces lies in safeguarding the peace and security of the city and its inhabitants.

Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasizes that this recognition is a significant honor

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested that the city's Armed Forces continue to strengthen the building of a national defense associated with people's security, a national defense posture associated with people's security posture.

Furthermore, the special forces must improve the quality and effectiveness of mass mobilization work, increasingly consolidate the solidarity and close relationship with city dwellers, contribute to consolidating and strengthening the close relationship between the people and the Party while joining hands in the Program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated houses nationwide.

During the ceremony, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee emphasized that this recognition is a significant honor and a fitting tribute to the dedication and contributions of all personnel within the City's Armed Forces. It also reflects the pride of the Party Committee, government, and citizens of Ho Chi Minh City.

He noted that the city will always remember the challenging and intense periods experienced during the Covid-19 pandemic. As highlighted by the Prime Minister, the city has benefitted from the solidarity and support of people from across the nation.

On behalf of the city's leadership, Secretary Nguyen Van Nen expressed heartfelt appreciation for the exceptional support received from the leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, National Steering Committee on Epidemic Prevention and Control, as well as from central ministries, local governments, and overseas Vietnamese who united to assist the city during its most trying times.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan