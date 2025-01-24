HCMC’s leaders extend Tet greetings to Command of Naval Region 2

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and officials visited and offered Tet gifts to the Command of Naval Region 2 in Ba Ria–Vung Tau Province on the evening of January 23.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (4th, R) and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong (3rd, R) offer Tet gifts to the Command of Naval Region 2. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation was led by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee cum Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city Nguyen Phuoc Loc with the participation of Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong. They expressed sincere gratitude to the Command of Naval Region 2 for their support in assisting the city’s delegations to organize visits to soldiers and people on the Truong Sa Archipelago and troops stationed on the DK1 platform, helping fishermen as well as protecting the national airspace and territorial waters.

The city’s leaders wished officers and soldiers good health and strong spirits to overcome any challenges to excellently complete the political tasks assigned by the Party, State, Military, and the people. Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders hoped that Naval Region 2 would continue to accompany the units of Ho Chi Minh City to further develop together in the coming time.

By Phu Ngan—Translated by Kim Khanh