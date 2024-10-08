HCMC's leaders commemorate heroric martyr Nguyen Van Troi

The Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee on October 8 held a ceremony to pay tribute to Hero of the People's Armed Forces and heroic martyr Nguyen Van Troi.

The delegation of HCMC's leaders offers flowers to commemorate fallen soldiers at the Martyrs' Monument in District 3. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen, Head of the Internal Affairs Committee of the HCMC Party Committee Ngo Minh Chau, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 3 Nguyen Thanh Xuan and director of HCMC Cadre Academy Nguyen Tan Phat attended the ceremony at the Martyrs' Monument on Nam Ky Khoi Nghia Street in District 3’s Vo Thi Sau Ward.

HCMC's leaders offer incense to commemorate Hero of the People's Armed Forces and heroic martyr Nguyen Van Troi. (Photo: SGGP)

The ceremony also marked 60 years since the event that Venezuelan guerilla fighters on September 10, 1964, abducted US Lieutenant Colonel Michael Smolen in an effort to leverage the release of Nguyen Van Troi, who had been sentenced to death by the US and Saigon regime for his assassination attempt on US Defense Secretary Robert McNamara on May 2, 1964. However, after the guerillas released the US lieutenant colonel, the US and the Saigon government killed Nguyen Van Troi on October 15, 1964.

The city’s leaders offered flowers and incense to express deep gratitude for the great merits of President Ho Chi Minh, Hero of the People's Armed Forces and heroic martyr Nguyen Van Troi, heroic martyrs and the people who sacrificed themselves for the national independence, freedom, and reunification.

Delegates offer incense to pay tribute to fallen soldiers at the Martyrs' Monument in District 3. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of HCMC's leaders pose for a group photo at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh