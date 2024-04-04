Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC's innovation startup ecosystem ranks first in Vietnam

According to the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City, the innovation startup ecosystem in HCMC ranked first in the country in 2023.

At the conference

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology yesterday organized a conference to deploy innovation and start-up activities in 2024. At the conference, the innovation startup ecosystem in the southern metropolis is assessed as the most dynamic one with more than 2,000 startups accounting for about 50 percent. In addition, the city is home to 40 percent of innovation incubators supporting start-ups in the country.

In addition, the innovation ecosystem in the city has attracted 44 percent of investment capital and 60 percent of deals of the country.

At the conference, a representative of the Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City talked about comments and orientations of promoting innovation startup capacity through the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Startup Award 2024 (I-Star 2024) in 2024.

Moreover, the representative announced the launch of the Competition for Finding Innovative Solutions in the Public Sector in 2024 - Saigon Govtech Challenge 2024 (Gov.Star 2024)

By Bui Tuan - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

innovation incubators the Competition for Finding Innovative Solutions in the Public Sector innovation startup ecosystem

