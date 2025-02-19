HCMC’s districts strictly handle illegal tutoring centers

In February 2025, districts in Ho Chi Minh City strengthened their inspections of private tutoring centers to ensure compliance with regulations.

The private tutoring activity is organized illegally at T.N. Cultural Training Center in Binh Tan District.

Following Circular No. 29 issued by the Ministry of Education and Training which has new regulations on private tutoring, authorities in districts and Thu Duc City have launched inspection campaigns to take tutoring activities into compliance with legal guidelines.

On the afternoon of February 17, a working team from the People's Committee of Binh Hung Hoa B Ward, Binh Tan District, conducted an unscheduled inspection at T.N. Cultural Training Center, which is legally registered as T.N. Cultural Education Company Limited.

During the inspection, officials identified illegal tutoring activity at the center. At the time of inspection, the center organized private tutoring classes for 18 elementary school students.

Additionally, the center provided lunch for some students but failed to show the required documents related to food safety, food origin and sample storage compliance.

The center’s representative presented a business registration certificate and fire safety documentation.

Through the inspection, the task force confirmed that teaching Vietnamese to elementary school students at this center violated Circular 29 issued by the Ministry of Education and Training, which regulates private tutoring.

The task forces made records, removed unauthorized advertising signs, and enforced the center’s closure starting from the afternoon of February 17.

On the same day, the Education and Training Divisions of District 12 and Tan Binh District in coordination with the People’s Committees of the districts planned inspections at tutoring facilities in the areas, starting in February.

If there is a violation of tutoring activity, the Chairman of the Ward People's Committee, the heads of public schools and leaders of educational institutions are responsible before the District People's Committee.

By Thu Tam- Translated by Huyen Huong