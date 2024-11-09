HCMC’s District 8 organizes Great National Unity Day in residential areas

A Great National Unity Day in residential areas in District 8, Ho Chi Minh City in 2024 was organized on November 9.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue presents flowers to congratulate the Front Working Board for neighborhoods 8,9 and 10 in Ward 7, District 8. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue attended the event.

Over passing time, several neighborhoods 8, 9 and 10 in Ward 7, District 8 have strived on innovation efforts as well as propaganda activities, mobilizing residents to respond to movements and campaigns through practical activities.

That has contributed to creating consensus for implementing the key tasks of the district and ward.

District 8 has achieved 95 percent of families recognized as Cultural Families for many consecutive years.

In 2024, the Front Working Board for neighborhoods proposed supporting five livelihood means and awarded 25 Nguyen Huu Tho scholarships; contributing to support for 32 households to escape poverty, resulting in no poor households being recorded in neighborhoods 8, 9 and 10.

On behalf of the Ho Chi Minh City leadership, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue congratulated the achievements that Ward 7 and other wards in District 8 have gained in recent times.

Especially, the District 8 Party Committee has recently had significant transformations in the connection of inter-group and inter-ward traffic.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue also noted that the neighborhoods with a large number of employees should pay attention to caring for the younger generation, especially those in difficult circumstances and poor children with excellent learning results.

Along with that, it is essential to building culture and quality of life; launching movements on security and social order protection in the neighborhoods and preventing crimes inside the residential area.

Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue expected that the neighborhoods would increase additional clubs for the elderly, grandparents and grandchildren to maintain connections between generations.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue hands over certificates of commendation to typical examples of good people with good deeds and representatives of exemplary and happy cultural families in neighborhoods 8,9 and 10, Ward 7, District 8. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offers gifts to representatives of policy families, those with difficult circumstances, near-poor households and poor children with excellent learning results in neighborhoods 8,9 and 10, Ward 7, District 8. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

Chairman of District 8 People's Committee Vo Thanh Kha offers gifts to households with difficult circumstances in neighborhoods 8,9 and 10, Ward 7, District 8. (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

On this occasion, typical examples of good people with good deeds, and exemplary and happy cultural families were awarded certificates of commendation.

Additionally, policy families, families with difficult circumstances, near-poor households and poor children with excellent learning results were presented with gifts.

By Chi Thach- Translated by Huyen Huong