HCMC’s cultural industries boost international standing through soft power

Cultural industries can boost international standing through soft power. To ensure sustainable growth and economic efficiency, strategic investment in key areas is crucial in Ho Chi Minh City.

Traditional music performances at the Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival (HOZO) contributes to promoting Vietnamese traditional arts to international tourists.

Many cultural specialists, artists, and professionals in the field concur that the southern largest city stands out as one of the most advantageous regions in the nation for the advancement of cultural industries. This is attributed to its vibrant cultural and artistic scene, as well as a dynamic and innovative community of cultural and artistic practitioners.

Nevertheless, the growth of cultural industries in the city has not yet reached its full potential, indicating significant opportunities for further exploration and development.

During the seminar titled "Developing Cultural Industries: What Are the Pillars?" organized by Nguoi Lao Dong Newspaper, Associate Professor Bui Hoai Son, Standing Member of the National Assembly's Committee on Culture and Education, said that cultural industries play a crucial role in facilitating significant advancements in the nation's development.

However, for a long time, the Government has not prioritized the growth of cultural industries though the cultural sector has conducted numerous activities yielding efficiency and profit. The Government has just perceived the sector merely in terms of visual spectacles and performances, primarily associating it with spiritual and moral aspects, rather than recognizing its potential to generate tangible benefits for society.

He added that the transition from conceptualizing cultural industries to practical implementation presents several challenges.

During the discussion, CEO Pham Dinh Tam of IME Vietnam Company revealed that foreign partners often exhibit hesitation and a lack of confidence when considering performances in Vietnam. This apprehension stems from the numerous procedures that require approval from local authorities.



Furthermore, the CEO said that there is a significant shortage of suitable venues capable of hosting large-scale events. For instance, Ho Chi Minh City currently lacks an indoor stage that meets the necessary standards for international programs and artists, while outdoor venues are challenged by unpredictable weather conditions.

Director Le Quy Duong, Chairman of the Festival and International Cooperation Committee of the International Federation of Theatre Arts (IFPC/ITI), emphasized the importance of fair competition in promoting development. He said that to expand the scope of creativity, cultural and artistic projects should be open to all public and private units, ensuring equal opportunities for participation.

He suggested more opportunities for young artists and to ensure a fair distribution of investment funds among established artists, developing artists, and promising newcomers. This approach not only supports the growth of emerging talent but also motivates creative practitioners to adopt a mindset and work style that aligns with the standards of the cultural industry.

According to him, the cultural industry contributes to transforming cultural heritage into a source of social cohesion while expanding networks, exchanging information and resources in communities.

In addition, cultural heritage is also a rich and diverse source of input materials for many cultural industries such as cultural tourism, design, performing arts, music, cinema, and video games, thereby helping Vietnam establish competitive advantages, uniqueness, and brand recognition for these industries in the regional and world markets.

CEO Nguyen Huu Anh of The First Management Company, emphasized the importance of Vietnamese identity in promoting the country's cultural image internationally. He stated that indigenous culture and Vietnamese identity are fundamental to the development of the cultural industry. Therefore, in every project and international cooperation program, the company prioritizes the representation of Vietnam as a core element of each performance plan.

In the context of national development and the global trend towards sustainable development, the cultural industry has a significant role to play in promoting socio-economic progress. To realize long-term development goals, it is essential to take solid initial steps. The foundation of any industry, including the cultural industry, relies on individuals who possess an industrial mindset and a pioneering spirit, capable of creating new trends and driving innovation.

By Hong Duong - Translated by Anh Quan