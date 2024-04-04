HCMC’s chairman asks problems in key projects to be promptly solved

The HCMC Department of Planning and Investment has built 48 key projects and submitted a report to the Steering Committee for key projects of the city to monitor and provide guidance.

The department has proposed the Steering Committee direct departments to inspect, monitor, and handle problems in projects.

Speaking at a conference held by the Steering committee for key projects of HCMC on April 3, Director of the municipal Department of Planning and Investment Le Thi Huynh Mai said that the department has been assigned to create a list of key projects, make reports, and proposed specialized departments to develop an outline for their specific assignments.

The Department of Planning and Investment has identified three selection criteria for key projects, including using public investment capital, official development assistance (ODA), public-private partnership (PPP) format, entering the list of national key projects and A group; not using budget funds and being approved by the National Assembly and the Prime Minister under the investment policy; and other projects approved by the Chairman of the People's Committee to enter the list of key projects.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai asked departments, management boards, and investors to promptly give their opinions on the contents of the draft regulations no later than April 5 and submit them to the Steering Committee.

He criticized departments and investors for their lack of determination to accelerate the progress of projects and urged the departments to tighten the management of officials and contractors to speed up the implementation process and ensure a timely supply of materials.

The city’s chairman directed the departments, management boards, and investors to focus on ensuring the project progress and solving the scarcity of sand supply for the Ring Road 3 project.

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) must submit a detailed report and a specific schedule plan for the commercial operation of metro line 1 (Ben Thanh – Suoi Tien) before April 10.

Regarding slum houses along canals, Mr. Phan Van Mai assigned Deputy Chairman of the People's Committee of the city Bui Xuan Cuong to urgently work with relevant departments to study mechanisms and policies to implement the urban renovation and embellishment program as well as other key projects.

