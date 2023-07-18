HCMC's Can Gio district should be turned into city in forest: PM

With its mangrove forest ecosystem and biosphere reserves, Ho Chi Minh City’s outlying Can Gio district should be developed into an urban area in the forest, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on July 18.

The government leader made the suggestion at a working session with representatives from ministries, agencies, and HCMC after he made a field trip to the Can Gio international container transshipment port and the Can Gio sea encroachment urban area projects.

He said the planning of Can Gio district, about 50km from HCMC’s center, and the Can Gio sea encroachment urban area must address issues relating to traffic congestion and housing with new mindsets and visions.

For the Can Gio international container transshipment port, the PM stressed that it matches the goal of turning Vietnam into a maritime and logistics hub.

PM Chinh asked relevant ministries and agencies to step up the study process and build the project in line with the national master plan on developing domestic seaport networks, and socio-economic development of the southeastern region and the nation while preparing personnel for the operation of the port.

The Government will accompany HCMC and the region in quick, sustainable development, he pledged.

Under a resolution adopted by the municipal Party Committee, Can Gio district is expected to become a resort, high-quality eco-tourism city by 2030.

The Can Gio sea encroachment urban area covers 2,870 hectares in Long Hoa commune and Can Thanh town, with a total investment capital of over VND217 trillion (US$9.17 billion).

Meanwhile, the 571-hectare port is projected to be located on the remote island of Phu Loi, and accommodate ships of up to 250,000 tons (24,188 TEUs).

The US$5 billion project is divided into seven phases, with the first expected to be put into service in 2027.

Once operational, the port will contribute from VND34-40 trillion to the State budget, and generate 6,000-8,000 jobs.